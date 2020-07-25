This Bengaluru company gave work-from-home allowances, bonuses amid coronavirus pandemic

Companies across the world shifted to work-from-home culture soon after coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year. While some have returned to their offices since, many are still operating from work-from-home. The pandemic has also struck the global economy with news of layoffs and salary cuts making headlines every day. Amid this gloomy environment, there is one company that is not only offering various benefits to its employees but is also giving an annual bonus to every staff member.

G7 CR Technologies Pvt Ltd, a home-grown cloud services provider based out of Bangalore, ensured that annual bonuses were paid to employees as planned in April 2020, according to the Financial Express.

The company also pushed ahead the salary date by 10 days for months of April, May and June. In an unusual move, the company has also announced a work-from-home allowance of Rs 18,000 for all its employees. Employees are expected to use this money to set up a proper office-like workspace at home. G7 is also delivering comfortable chairs to its employees at home and is also reimbursing internet bills of all its employees, according to the daily

The company has also announced that it will pay benefits up to Rs 1 lakh as hospitalisation expenses for any of its employees who contract the coronavirus. This amount is not part of the standard health insurance that the company offers its employees and their family members.

"Our employee's safety is our priority, 100% of our staff is working from home and will continue to do so until it is safe for our people to come to office. We continue to disrupt the new normal and will put our people at the centre of every decision we make as an organization" said, Dr. Christopher Richard, Managing Director, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd told the daily.

