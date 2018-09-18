This Chinese tech unicorn is betting big on India

Over the past few years, Chinese products have been ingrained into India, led by mobile handset companies. While the visible brands include Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo, there are other Chinese companies that have been around for some time now. One such Chinese Unicorn has been in India since 2014, has 20 per cent of its 1.2 billion global users from India and yet is not talked about much. Beijing-based APUS - an acronym for A Perfect User System - is best known for its Android browser.

APUS's main product in India market is APUS System, which includes functions such as search, browser, desktop, application downloading, game centre and news aggregation. Recently, it launched APUS Go Millionaire, a product designed for knowledge sharing, which has become popular among Indian users.

APUS supports 25 languages globally, including English and Hindi. Tao Li, Founder and Executive Director, APUS says: "We know Hindi has many dialects, about more than 100 kinds. We hope to serve users from different regions and speaking different Indian languages. We also support Urdu, which is spoken by many people in North India."

Tao Li is quite positive on the Indian market for multiple reasons. The first relates to the sharp growth in the internet in India. According to a Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers report, while the annual global growth rate of the Internet has fallen, it has increased from 20 per cent to 40 per cent in India. The second is the huge opportunity in the country where there is still huge scope for the growth of browser based services on Android.

To tap into the available talent in India, APUS has set up an R&D centre here. Tao Li says that APUS did not face too many challenges because APUS provided system and tool services in the early stages of market expansion. These services were quickly accepted by global users, including Indian users.

The next step in 2018 would be to meet the user's spiritual needs, which means providing content users on the Internet, including news, music, reading and even games. These content services have a strong cultural, political and religious background, and cultural differences have gradually become obstacles to market development. To overcome that, APUS is looking to localise in India. Tao Li says, "Localisation requires an understanding of local politics, culture, religion and economy. We built our products and the APUS brand in our local offices to make APUS a platform that is widely used and enjoyed by Indian users. We have to do much work in the local market, and we need to have more in-depth communication with the local media and improve local social relations."