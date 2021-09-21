This Jaipur-based company announces period leaves for women employees

Jaipur-based e-commerce and retail ethnic wear company Jaipurkurti.com has announced period leaves for its female workforce to build a culture of acknowledgement towards women’s necessities. As per this policy, women can avail 1 day period leave each month or 12 period leaves annually. These leave days will be over and above the regular leaves and holidays taken.

According to the company, this move has three objectives: achieving equality at work, healthy workplace environment and celebrating womanhood. Around 60 per cent of the brand’s workforce comprises female employees.

“The Period Leave will be accessible every month to all the women employees of the organisation. Additionally, period leave will be beyond the standard leaves and holidays that Nandani Creation Limited offers to its representatives. Female employees of the organisation can take benefit of their Period Leaves at their sole and to which specific day they want to avail it,” Jaipurkurti.com Chairman and MD Anuj Mundhra said.

Jaipurkurti.com deals in women’s ethnic wear (kurtis, kurtas, salwar dupattas, palazzos, pants, tops, fusion wear, lounge wear, etc.) and its target audience is women. The NSE listed ethnic wear brand aims expand its network to around 20-25 retail stores. Cities like Alwar, Bhilwara, Ganganagar, Jodhpur, Kota, Neemrana, Sikar and Udaipur in Rajasthan have been finalised for expansion. Jaipurkurti.com recently announced its migration from NSE Emerge to NSE Main Board.

