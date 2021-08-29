This unicorn promised 1-month salary as bonus, Rs 10 lakh lottery to workers who stay fit; this happened next

Indian unicorn Zerodha Broking Ltd. took to Twitter to share surprising results of its initiative to improve its employees' health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial services company asked its employees to set a 12-month get-healthy goal and update the progress every month, to create accountability.

Following the success of its drive, Zerodha added that its "Get Healthy" programme will "now run permanently."

The company had made the announcement in wake of the extended 'Work from Home' culture and longer working hours which has adversely impacted employees' health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team @zerodhaonline as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, & more. We thought of a way to nudge the team to get healthy and the results are phenomenal. 1/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 28, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath shared surprising results of the programme the company undertook to improve its employees' health.

Kamath further stated that following the first lockdown, imposed in March 2020, his team also faced several health issues, like everyone else, due to work-life balance, bad diet, lack of physical activity and more. Consequently, the company thought of "a new way to nudge the team to get healthy."

To increase participation, Zerodha CEO said "everyone who reaches the goal will get a 1-month salary as bonus & 1 lucky draw for Rs 10 lakh."

"The transformation stories are super inspiring & pushing others to take action as well. We also have proof that getting healthy improves professional performance as well. Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently. Sharing to seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs," he added.