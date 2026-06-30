'This will be my last AGM as Chairman...': Noel Tata announces exit as Voltas chairman

Tata Group veteran Noel Tata on Tuesday announced that he will step down as Chairman of Voltas, marking another key leadership transition within the Tata Group. The announcement comes just a week after he informed shareholders that he would also step down as Chairman of retail major Trent.

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Addressing shareholders at Voltas' 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Tata said the meeting would be his last as Chairman of the cooling products maker.

"As you might be aware, this will be my last annual general meeting as Chairman," he told shareholders.

Reflecting on the company's leadership pipeline, Noel Tata said Voltas has successfully built its next generation of leaders through a mix of internal promotions and external hires. He expressed confidence that the company's management team is well-positioned to sustain growth across its businesses.

"The company has developed our next generation of leaders, from both in-house promotions and lateral hires. I am confident that with the close cooperation of seasoned practitioners and new talent, your company will continue to take big strides in all business segments," he said.

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Tata also thanked shareholders, employees and business partners for their trust and support during his tenure.

"I would like to sincerely thank all our shareholders, colleagues and partners for your trust, understanding and constant support over the years," he said, adding that he was pleased with the company's current position and growth trajectory.

Noel Tata joined the Voltas board on January 27, 2003, and was appointed Non-Executive Chairman on September 1, 2017, succeeding Ishaat Hussain. Over the years, he has overseen the company's expansion across its key business segments, including room air conditioners, engineering projects and home appliances.

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Highlighting the company's recent performance, Tata said Voltas has entered the current financial year on a strong footing. Its room air-conditioner business crossed the milestone of selling one million units in a record 81 days, reaffirming the company's leadership in the domestic market.

"I have great satisfaction that Voltas stands strong today, having entered the new financial year on a strong note," he said.

The announcement follows a similar decision made at Trent's AGM on June 23, where Tata informed shareholders that he would step down as Chairman of the retail company.

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Noel Tata, who is also the Chairman of Tata Trusts—the largest shareholder of Tata Sons—will turn 70 in November. He has been associated with the Tata Group for nearly four decades and continues to hold several key positions, including Non-Executive Chairman of Tata Investment Corporation, Tata International and Trent Hypermarket, besides serving as Vice-Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company.

His decision to step down from Voltas and Trent comes amid a broader leadership transition across several Tata Group companies.

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