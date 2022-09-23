'Three days a week': TCS calls employees back to office

After taking the social media way to bring back employees to office, TCS has now sent emails to employees asking them to work from office atleast three days a week.

In an internal email that circulated among employees, the company noted that employees would have to work from office three days a week as per the roster set by their respective managers.

The email read, “Your respective managers will now roster you to work from the TCS office for at least 3 days in a week.”

The email also noted that adherence to rostering would be strictly monitored by the company. It read, “Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked.” Furthermore, “Any noncompliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied.”

The internal email did not note any deadline for employees’ return to office, but it advised them to contact their managers to get further details. The email noted, “You must contact your managers to understand the arrangements made for the projects with regard to return to office.”

Business Today reported earlier this week that TCS had taken to social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to convince employees to come back to office. In a campaign started a few weeks ago, the software services company tried to evoke nostalgia about working from the office via social media posts.

Moreover, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Director, of TCS also told Business Today that working from office has its own benefits over working from home.

He said, “I am from the old school of thought, I think that we all build our careers looking at role models. And that cannot happen on a screen.”

Furthermore, TCS would adopt the 25/25 operating model in a phased manner by 2025, in which only 25 per cent of its workforce would be in the office at any given point in time.

An employee told Business Today, “So basically, in the 25x25 model, by 2025, all employees who can work remotely only have to spend 25 per cent of their time in the office. And at a given point in time, only 25 per cent employees need to be physically present at work.”

