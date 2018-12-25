Titagarh Wagons empowers research work for National Institute of Ocean Technology

Titagarh Wagons, a railway wagon manufacturer, has reiterated its commitment towards the Government's vision of 'Make in India', by successfully launching SAGAR TARA, the first of the Coastal Research Vessels being built for National Institute of Ocean Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

"This vessel was launched on Tuesday, 3 months ahead of schedule, despite being a very complex platform which will enable scientists to conduct various oceanographic research missions aboard her," Titagarh Wagons said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

'SAGAR TARA', equipped with auto pilot, will house state of the art laboratories equipped with modern scientific instruments. She features a Drop Keel which is designed and manufactured for the first time in the country.

In February 2017, Titagarh had signed a contract from National Institute of Ocean Technology for design, construction and delivery of two high end coastal research vessels valued at Rs 100 crore.

The event was graced by the presence of Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsh Vardhan said, "This is by far one of the most remarkable developments in the history of India's coastal research. Even more, when India's private sector participation in partnering the Government is seen at an optimal high boosting the vision of 'Make in India'. I congratulate each and every partner who is associated with this project."

Commenting on the development, Jagdish Prasad Chowdhary, Executive Chairman, Titagarh Wagons Limited, stated, "Today at Titagarh, we have the unique distinction of launching three ships within a record time. The first of the two coastal research vessels for N/OT which was launched today will strengthen the research capabilities of Indian Maritime and Oceanic study. These research vessels are built with state-of-the-art technology and have most modern equipment fitted.

In the next few months SAGAR TARA will undergo outfitting of accommodation areas as well fitment of scientific instruments in the laboratories. Titagarh Wagons aims to deliver the vessel to NIOT by May 2019 again almost 3 months ahead of schedule. The work on the second NIOT vessel is also under progress and TWL aims to launch it around mid 2019.

Titagarh Wagons has already obtained new orders from Government of West Bengal for building small vessels and has participated in various tenders. These orders are likely to be from Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Shipping Corporation of India.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar