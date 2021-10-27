Titan Q2 results: Net profit shoots up 265% to Rs 639 cr on jewellery divisions’s strong performance

Titan Company Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 639 crore for Q2 FY22, a 265 per cent rise from Rs 175 crore profit in Q2 FY21. The company's revenue, excluding bullion sales, grew 78 per cent YoY.

Titan said with its jewellery division doing exceeding well, and other divisions swiftly bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, the total income for the quarter was at Rs 7,220 crore, including bullion sale of Rs 192 crore, a growth of 64 per cent as compared to total income of Rs 4,389 crore in Q2 FY21, that included bullion sale of Rs 391 crore.

The total income for H1 FY22 stood at Rs 10,534 crore, registering a growth of 67 per cent as compared to Rs 6,290 crore in H1 FY21.

(More details to follow)