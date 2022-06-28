Toshiba Corp votes two board directors from activist hedge funds

Toshiba Corp shareholders voted in two board directors from activist hedge fund investors at its annual general meeting on Tuesday - an inclusion that is expected to add momentum to its exploration of potential buyout deals.



Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management were elected, as was Akihiro Watanabe, an executive from boutique U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey, who becomes chairman of its board.



To date only a few large Japanese companies have brought activist shareholders onto their boards. The inclusion by Toshiba is particularly significant given its history of accounting and governance crises since 2015 and tensions with its large activist investor base.



One of the major issues that we've had as a company is a lack of trust between our large shareholders and management, and this was an attempt to address that, Raymond Zage, who chairs the nomination committee, told the meeting before the vote.



