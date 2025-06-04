'Tough for a company like us': Nithin Kamath says Zerodha IPO unlikely as broking dips, banking dreams grow

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has made it clear: the company doesn’t need the public markets to fund its ambitions.

“We have enough cash to do whatever we want to do,” Kamath was quoted as saying in a interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan from Monaco, where he is a finalist for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 award.

He added, “Being listed on exchanges is tough for a company like us,” effectively shutting down any speculation about an IPO in the near future.

Despite anticipating a 10–20% decline in Zerodha’s broking business this year due to weaker market activity, Kamath is aiming big — ₹10,000 crore in revenue by FY26. He also ruled out any changes to brokerage rates, sticking to the platform’s low-cost model.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Kamath reaffirmed his long-term vision of transforming Zerodha into a full-spectrum financial services conglomerate, with aspirations that include entering the banking sector.

“We are not giving up on our banking licence ambition,” he said, underlining the company's intent to go beyond broking.

Zerodha, India’s largest stock brokerage by active clients, continues to expand its product stack while resisting investor and market pressures to raise capital or list. It offers a robust suite of tools including Kite for trading, Console for account insights, Coin for mutual fund investments, and Sensibull for options trading. For retail investors, it remains among the most cost-effective platforms, with account opening charges as low as ₹200, and annual maintenance charges ranging from Re 0 to ₹300 based on holdings.

Kamath's stance signals a continued emphasis on independence, discipline, and long-term control—a philosophy that has served Zerodha well since its bootstrapped inception.