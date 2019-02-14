Delhi High Court pulls up TRAI, asks to explain deadline extension of new tariff plan

Delhi High Court has asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to file an affidavit within a week explaining the reasons for extending the implementation deadline of the new tariff plans to 31 March. Amid the confuse roll-out of the TRAI's new tariff guidelines for cable and direct to home (DTH) service, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon observed the modifications made in the implementation of the guidelines by TRAI, since February 1.

The court also sought an explanation from the authority on why it extended the deadline for the implementation of the new tariffs to 31 March as they had already become applicable on 1 February.

The Delhi High Court was hearing a challenge by Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Sun Direct and Discovery Communications against TRAI's new tariff scheme. Meanwhile, the case has been deferred till 23 January. The TRAI will have to file its explanation regarding the changes in implementing the new guidelines.

TRAI on Tuesday had allowed the cable and DTH operators to change subscription packages causing a deal of confusion, although it claimed that it is the consumers who have the power of choice. Also, there was no clarity on how the operators will offer channels to customers at old prices when they are asked to pay revised prices to channel owners.

The DTH operators in the court proceedings today complained that TRAI regulations were not framed properly and were ambiguous. The matter is posted for hearing on 21 February.