'Transition will not be dramatic': Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan speaks about new leadership under K Krithivasan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that current CEO Rajesh Gopinathan would be moving on from his current role and would be replaced by K Krithivasan. Both leaders addressed a press conference on Friday.

1. Gopinathan introduced Krithivasan and spoke about why he chose to step down from his position. He said, "We bounced back from pandemic lows and also had steady growth in past nine months. So the question for me was if not now then when?"

2. The current CEO was also asked when he broke the news to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran. He said, "I pulled the trigger last week, but I had been thinking about it for sometime now."

3. "I plan on taking some downtime now, want to spend some time with my family," Gopinathan spoke about what he would do next.

4. "I have never created my resume after college, TCS has been integral to who I am and TCS will be an integral part of my life in the future too," the outgoing CEO said.

5. "Will focus on employees, will focus on customers," Krithivasan spoke about his priorities as he takes over position of TCS CEO.

6. Gopinathan further added, "I have never allowed myself to think about anything else but TCS, every waking minute I have thought of TCS."

7. Gopinathan also criticised the media and said that the latter has always been too skeptical of the Indian IT sector. "Now that I am on my way out I just wanted to say that the media is too skeptical of the Indian IT and software industry. The Indian IT industry is very vast, it is very diverse." He added, "There needs to be an editorial oversight, why do we keep going back and ask the same questions."

8. Krithivasan also spoke about the BFSI revenues and the emerging banking crisis. He said, "From an overall BFSI perspective, we will think to look at the plans, and we will discuss with Rajesh and Chandra about how we have to handle that."

9. "There will be no organizational change or strategy change," Krithivasan noted.

10. Gopinathan also spoke about the ongoing recessionary fears. "If you look at the volatility or demand out look, we are not in a majorly concerning position. Maybe the recession will materialise, maybe it will be even worse than what we have thought. But it is just the part and parcel of the business cycle."

11. "We are leaders in innovation space which secures our future growth," Gopinathan said.

12. Gopinathan also spoke about what he would do next. "I have no clue what I would do!"

