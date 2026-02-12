Travellers between India and Malaysia to get easier digital payments as NPCI, PayNet sign agreement

Travelling between India and Malaysia is set to become easier for digital payments after NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) signed an agreement with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) to link India’s UPI with Malaysia’s DuitNow.

The partnership will let Indian travellers pay local shops, restaurants and other merchants using UPI in Malaysia, just like they do back home and vice-versa. Once the service goes live, Indian tourists will be able to pay at millions of DuitNow QR merchant outlets across Malaysia.

Advertisement

Malaysian visitors to India will also get access to millions of UPI QR touchpoints across the country, making small daily payments smoother without the need to carry cash or exchange currency frequently.

Announcing the partnership, Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO, NPCI International, said, “Under the guidance of Government of India and Reserve Bank of India, we aim to expand the global footprint of UPI building interoperable, real-time payment ecosystems with leading payment networks worldwide. Our partnership with PayNet marks an important step in enabling seamless cross-border payments between India and Malaysia, offering convenience, security, and enhanced payment experience. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to simplifying cross-border payments while strengthening digital and economic connectivity between the two countries.”

Praveen Rai, CEO of PayNet, said the agreement would make everyday payments across borders simpler for travellers and businesses. “This agreement reflects how the national payment infrastructure can support everyday cross-border payments at scale. Once enabled, the linkage between Malaysia’s DuitNow QR and India’s UPI will strengthen payment connectivity for travellers, merchants, banks and the wider financial services ecosystem. In the context of Asia’s growing digital economy, initiatives like this will foster closer collaboration and further integration between markets.”

Advertisement

The companies said the collaboration will help build stronger payment links between India and Malaysia by making QR-based payments interoperable. The move is expected to make merchant payments more secure, efficient and seamless for travellers in both countries.

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), incorporated on April 3, 2020, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). It works to take India’s UPI and QR-based payment technologies to global markets, helping expand digital payments beyond India while supporting simpler and faster transactions.