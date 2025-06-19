In a dramatic turn within the powerful Sun TV family, DMK MP and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran has sent a legal notice to his brother Kalanidhi Maran, accusing him and seven others of fraud, criminal breach of trust, and cheating. Kalanidhi's wife, Kaveri Maran, is also mentioned in the notice.

The legal notice accuses Kalanidhi Maran, the head of the Chennai-based media conglomerate, of participating in what it characterises as "deceptive practices," such as "fraudulence and money laundering."

The legal notice alleges that following their father’s death in 2003, shares were transferred to their mother, Mallika Maran, without essential legal documentation such as the death certificate or legal heir certificate—documents that were reportedly processed only much later. This, the notice claims, was a deliberate move to enable the eventual transfer of shares to Kalanidhi Maran.

The legal notice alleges that on September 15, 2003, Kalanidhi Maran—referred to as “No. 1” in the document—illegally and unilaterally allotted 12 lakh equity shares of Private TV Network Ltd. to himself at a nominal value of ₹10 per share, without fair valuation, adequate consideration, or the consent of the other shareholders. At the time, the shares were allegedly worth between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 each. The notice describes this move as fraudulent, a criminal breach of trust, and a violation of shareholder rights, further claiming that Kalanidhi appropriated 60% of the company’s shares without consulting or obtaining approval from the original majority shareholders.

The document also points out that the company was in a sound financial position during that period and had no need for fresh capital, raising serious questions about the intent and justification behind issuing new shares.

Further, the notice claims that over Rs 8,500 crore has been invested across various international and Indian REIT funds and mutual funds, citing linked savings accounts as part of the alleged irregularities.

The legal notice also alleges that Kalanidhi Maran filed a misleading red herring prospectus before SEBI, NSE, and BSE, using fraudulent documents, with the intent to list the company’s shares in connivance with lead managers—a move Dayanidhi claims was part of a larger conspiracy.

Kalanidhi Maran is the current majority stakeholder in the publicly traded Sun TV Network, holding a 75 percent ownership stake. He is recognized as one of India's wealthiest entrepreneurs, boasting a net worth of $2.9 billion.

The notice states that Dayanidhi Maran intends to request a formal inquiry by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) of the government. These alleged actions are considered severe violations of company and criminal statutes, including the unlawful practice of money laundering.

Demanding full redressal, Dayanidhi Maran has also called for restoring the company's ownership structure to its original form from 2003, referencing the heritage of their deceased father, SN Maran (commonly known as Murasoli Maran), and MK Dayalu, the spouse of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. Karunanidhi.

The notice, dated June 10, 2025, demanded returning all shares, dividends, assets, and monetary gains that were allegedly appropriated unlawfully over the past two decades.

Failing to meet these demands, the notice warns that civil, criminal, regulatory, and enforcement proceedings will be initiated against Kalanidhi Maran and others named in the notice.

This notice was issued by K Suresh of Law Dharma, a research-driven litigation support company with office locations in Santhome, Chennai

The shares of Sun TV Network Ltd closed at Rs 613.50, down by 0.74%, on Thursday.