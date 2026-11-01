TVS family feud could put listed companies at risk, warns governance firm InGovern

The dispute became public in October 2026 following differences within the family of Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Holdings, over the distribution of family assets and businesses.

While Srinivasan has maintained that the allocation of his personal assets between his two children was "fair and equitable", his wife Mallika Srinivasan and daughter Lakshmi Venu have said that no economic settlement has been reached within the family.

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What is the TVS family dispute about?

At the centre of the disagreement is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on March 21, 2024, by Venu Srinivasan, Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi Venu and Sudarshan Venu.

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TVS Holdings disclosed the existence of the MOU to the National Stock Exchange on March 22, 2024.

However, according to InGovern, the exchange disclosure did not reveal the MOU's terms or establish whether a complete settlement of the family's economic interests had been reached.

Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu have maintained that the March 2024 MOU should not be regarded as a settlement of their economic interests.

Venu Srinivasan, however, has argued that the assets involved were his personal property and that he was entitled to distribute them as he considered appropriate. He has also maintained that the allocation was fair and equitable with reference to December 10, 2020, the date of a broader TVS Group settlement.

InGovern clarified that it was not deciding the validity or fairness of either side's claims and had limited its assessment to the potential implications for listed-company governance and minority shareholders.

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Read More: Succession battle breaks out in Venu Srinivasan’s family: TVS camps disagree over business division

Sudarshan Venu's leadership and ownership changes

The report noted that several important ownership and management transitions have already taken place through formal corporate processes.

VS Trust is the disclosed promoter of TVS Holdings. In April 2025, Sudarshan Venu was disclosed as a significant beneficial owner through trust structures.

Separately, Venu Srinivasan transferred 13,73,347 shares of TVS Holdings, representing 6.79% of its equity, to VS Trust through an off-market inter-se transfer on April 23, 2025.

Sudarshan Venu's appointment as Managing Director of TVS Holdings was approved by shareholders through a postal ballot. His appointment as Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Motor, effective August 25, 2025, was also approved by the company's board and disclosed to the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Venu ceased to be a director of TVS Motor in August 2024. She continues to serve as Managing Director of Sundaram-Clayton and Vice-Chairperson of TAFE.

Sudarshan Venu also chairs TVS Credit Services, the group's non-banking financial arm.

InGovern said these formal appointments and ownership disclosures could help ensure management continuity and reduce dependence on individual promoters. However, they did not establish that every economic entitlement under the broader family arrangement had been settled.

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The advisory firm also said it had not identified any subsequent stock-exchange filing by TVS Holdings or TVS Motor specifically disclosing the family dispute that became public in October 2026.

TVS Motor's revenue rises 30%

The governance concerns come at a time when TVS Motor has reported strong financial growth under its current leadership structure.

According to the report, the company's revenue increased 30% to Rs 47,270 crore in FY2025-26 from Rs 36,251 crore in the previous financial year.

Operating profit before tax climbed 40% to Rs 4,975 crore.

Over a longer period, revenue has grown more than fivefold from Rs 8,694 crore in FY2013-14, while operating profit before tax has increased approximately 14 times from Rs 355 crore.

InGovern said this performance supported the case for management continuity but did not determine whether the disputed family arrangements were fair, valid or complete.

The firm also cautioned against reopening documented family arrangements merely because the relative valuations of businesses had changed after the agreed reference date.

Any proposed changes, it said, would need to be examined against documented agreements, family and trust arrangements and applicable law.

What does the dispute mean for minority shareholders?

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InGovern warned that prolonged uncertainty over succession could eventually affect promoter control, board composition, management continuity, brand usage and the strategic direction of the listed companies.

The report also identified potential consequences for lender confidence, employee morale and customer relationships, even if daily operations remain unaffected.

It called for a clear resolution framework, timely disclosure of material changes in promoter ownership and control, and safeguards to protect the listed businesses from disruption arising from private family disagreements.

"The appropriate governance outcome is not to prejudge private family rights," InGovern said.

The firm maintained that any resolution should proceed through documented arrangements and applicable law while ensuring that the boards and management of TVS Holdings and TVS Motor remain stable and accountable to all shareholders.

It recommended resolving differences through documented arrangements, trust structures, contractual remedies and legal processes where necessary, rather than prolonged public exchanges.

InGovern said its assessment relied on publicly available stock-exchange filings, annual reports and company disclosures. It had not examined the underlying MOU, trust deeds, private correspondence or valuation reports and therefore did not express an opinion on the legal rights of individual family members.

(With inputs from PTI)