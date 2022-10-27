'Twitter can’t become a free-for-all hellscape’: Elon Musk explains to advertisers

In an email to Twitter advertisers, Elon Musk today explained his decision to buy the company and stated that he believed it was crucial for the next generation to have a single platform.

Musk's appeal stems from concerns that if he purchases the platform, it will devolve into a cesspool of free-for-all commentary, allowing many people with extremist views free rein. Such a platform is bound to turn off advertisers, and there is a risk that with Musk as Twitter's CEO, many advertisers will abandon the platform.

He tweeted a note which read, “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all. Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together."

On Wednesday, Elon Musk announced that he was entering Twitter Inc's San Francisco office, just days before a court-ordered deadline to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

"Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!" Musk captioned a video of himself walking into the Twitter office with a sink in his hands.

Elon Musk also plans to meet with Twitter employees on the day the deal is finalised, which is October 28. According to the Wall Street Journal, banks have begun the process of making $13 billion available to Musk for the Twitter acquisition. This could be the final indication that Musk intends to meet the deal's Friday deadline. When the transaction is completed on Friday, Twitter will cease to be a publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving the promised $54.20 per share.

