Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal lauds staff for working ‘despite the noise’

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal took to the social media site to applaud the company’s employees for continuing to work “despite the noise”. This comes after Agrawal had, in a company-wide town hall, said that the future of the microblogging site is uncertain following Elon Musk’s acquisition.

“I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

He had lauded the teams soon after Musk’s acquisition too and said that Twitter impacts the entire world. “Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important,” he said.

During the aforementioned town hall, the Twitter CEO had deferred some of the employees’ questions to Elon Musk during the town hall. "Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go. I believe when we have an opportunity to speak with Elon, it's a question we should address with him,” he had said during the question-and-answer session.

He told the employees that there were no plans for layoffs.

The future of the CEO in the company has also been widely discussed. But if things do not go his way, he could still be compensated with an estimated $42 million if he were terminated within 12 months of a change in control, as per research firm Equilar.

