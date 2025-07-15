Two SpiceJet passengers try to enter cockpit forcefully; offloaded from the Mumbai-bound flight

Two passengers attempted to forcefully enter the cockpit of a SpiceJet flight, prompting the crew to offload them from the flight, which was scheduled to fly to Mumbai from Delhi. The flight returned to the bay and the two passengers were asked to deboard, and subsequently handed over to the CISF.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from SpiceJet flight SG 9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai. The two attempted to forcefully approach the cockpit and caused a disruption while the aircraft was taxiing," said SpiceJet in a statement.

The unruly passengers refused to return to the seats despite the repeated requests of the cabin crew as well as of the fellow passengers. The flight, SG 9282, which was originally scheduled to depart at 12:30 pm, departed at 7:21 pm, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

According to a report in Times of India that quoted sources, the two women passengers started quarrelling almost as soon as the flight was about to take off. They tried to enter the cockpit, the sources said. The pilot also made an announcement in this regard, before the flight had to return to its bay.

Advertisement

A SpiceJet spokesperson told the daily that the captain decided to return the aircraft to the bay in the interest of the safety of other passengers.

Earlier this month, a mid-air scare on a SpiceJet flight made headlines, after a window frame inside the cabin came loose. Despite the scare, SpiceJet confirmed that cabin pressure remained stable and passenger safety was never at risk. Video footage shared by a passenger showed the window frame hanging. After safely landing in Pune, engineers re-secured the frame.