Uber to offer 12,000 free rides to blind, low vision persons in 8 Indian cities

Cab aggregator Uber has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB), to offer free rides to blind, low-vision and other disabled persons, along with their caregivers and teachers.

The ride hailing major said on Tuesday that it will facilitate 12,000 free rides worth over Rs 25 lakh. The partnership will be valid until December 2020.

Uber said in a statement that the association will enable safe access to educational and training institutes as well as work places in eight cities namely Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chennai, and Kolkata.

In each city, Uber's partnership with NAB will be implemented in collaboration with its local chapter, for example with NAB Delhi in New Delhi, the company announced on October 27.

As per the 2011 census, there are 268 million blind and disabled people in India, which is the highest in the world.

Talking about Uber's continuing efforts in this direction, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India, South Asia, said, "At Uber, we are committed to supporting some of the most vulnerable citizens in the country, impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the visually impaired. People with visual and other kinds of disabilities should be empowered to develop their potential to the full."

"We look forward to a meaningful partnership with the National Association for the Blind as it gives us an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those who are often denied these options because of their disabilities," he added.

Speaking about the partnership, Prashant Ranjan Verma, General Secretary, National Association for the Blind, said, "We are delighted to partner with Uber India to facilitate safe and convenient rides for the blind and multi-disabled persons, their caregivers and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the lives of people with disabilities. Visually impaired persons cannot avoid touch and cannot maintain physical distancing in its true sense."

"When blind persons travel in public transport, they are at high risk since inadvertently they are likely to get close to fellow commuters. We are thrilled that with Uber's support, such risks can be greatly minimised and opportunities for education and vocation can be unlocked," he added.