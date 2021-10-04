udaan’s ‘Mega Bharat Sale’ to go live on Oct 6; massive discounts for small retailers, kirana shops

Food business of India’s largest business-to-business platform (B2B) e-commerce platform udaan has announced the second edition of the ‘Mega Bharat Sale’ for retailers and kirana stores especially from Tier-2 and Tier 3 cities/towns all over the country. udaan’s food business comprise FMCG staples and fresh products and currently offers products across segments like beverages, grocery, edible oils, cereals, pulses, spices, home and personal care and fresh and dairy categories across major towns and cities.

Previous edition of the Mega Bharat Sale saw more than 80 per cent participation from small retailers and kirana stores on udaan platform. The upcoming ‘Mega Bharat Sale’ will begin on October 6 and will last till October 12, as per the official statement. During the course of this sale, small retailers and kirana shop owners all over India will get various attractive rewards like ‘Big Discounts across all essential products’, ‘Every day special offers’, ‘Assured Instant Cash Discounts’ and special festive savings packs - on a wide range of products with more than 100 brands and 5,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) from fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) brands.

“In line with our commitment to provide the benefits of e-commerce scale to small retailers of Bharat, we are bringing some of the best deals and offers for our retail partners this festive season. In this edition of the Mega Bharat Sale, we have further scaled our operations and partnered with over 100+ leading and emerging brands to provide transparent pricing, better selection, and variety at attractive price points to small retailers and kirana shop owners. We are confident that our flagship sale event will immensely benefit lacs of kirana stores and small manufacturers across Bharat,” udaan Head of Food and FMCG business Vivek Gupta said.

Besides well-known FMCG brands, emerging brands such as Annabhumi, Captain Harvest and Jayabhumi will be exclusively available on the B2B e-commerce platform. This sale will also provide small manufacturers listed on the platform to connect with buyers all over India to sell their products. The udaan app has also been enhanced to provide retailers with ‘in app’ surprise offers. Besides this, the retailers will also get the option of seamless ordering experience with next day delivery options and placing multiple orders on a single day to stock inventory without additional costs.

