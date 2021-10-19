Udemy releases workplace learning trends for India for July-September quarter

Udemy Business, the corporate training arm of Udemy, a marketplace for online learning and teaching, has released its ‘Workplace Learning Trends Report’ for July-September period, highlighting the learning trends in the corporate world. Throughout the third quarter, some skills were repeated in the monthly lists for India, including Cellular Networking, SAP BW and NestJS. Other courses that saw increase in consumption include Google Cloud Pro Architect and FortiGate.

The Udemy Business report shows the courses that grew most in consumption on its platform in the period. Udemy Business analyses the consumption of courses on its platform by its thousands of enterprise customers' employees, and identifies the course themes that have grown the most in consumption, both globally and by country.

The report found that the consumption of GRE courses grew by 795 per cent in July, SAP BW courses grew by 861 per cent in August, while consumption of data learning course Fortigate grew by 418 per cent in September. Further, the demand for Google Cloud Pro Architect and Cellular Networking courses grew over 200 per cent in July and August. In September, the demand for SAP BW courses and NestJS courses increased by 263 per cent and 180 per cent, respectively.

"The research can help leaders and employees identify skills as they gain momentum and upskill with timely courses needed to stay ahead of the curve," Udemy said in a release.

The worldwide trend for the third quarter shows that the demand for courses in the financial services industry rose by 104 per cent, while technology-related courses grew by 129 per cent.

In the top 10 surging tech skills, the worldwide demand for Microsoft SC-900(784 per cent) was the highest, followed by Oracle ERP(345 per cent), CCNP Security(327 per cent), and Databricks(302 per cent).