Ujaas Energy's net loss widens to Rs 79 cr in Jul-Sept quarter

Ujaas Energy on Saturday reported widening of loss to Rs 79.47 crore for September quarter 2021-22. Its net loss in the year-ago period was Rs 14.36 crore, a BSE filing stated.

Total income was Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 8.25 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the impact of the pandemic, it said,"As COVID-19 is unprecedented and the full recovery is still not in sight...the exact effect of COVID-19 on company financials can't be ascertained now."

