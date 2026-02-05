UK seeks explanation from Air India over fuel switch incident: Report

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has asked Air India to provide a thorough explanation after a Boeing Dreamliner departed from London with a potentially faulty fuel switch and was subsequently grounded upon arrival in India. The CAA has warned that failure to address its inquiries regarding the aircraft and the wider Boeing 787 fleet could result in regulatory action if a complete response is not submitted within one week.

A letter sent by the CAA to Air India on Tuesday lists the information required, including "a detailed account of all maintenance actions performed to ensure the continued airworthiness of the aircraft and to support its release to service for" Bengaluru. The regulator is seeking clarification on the sequence of events that led to the aircraft's operation despite a potential technical issue with the fuel switch detected in London before the flight.

Additionally, the CAA has called for a "comprehensive root-cause analysis" and a "preventive action plan" to prevent a recurrence across Air India's Boeing 787 fleet, according to the letter, which has not been made public.

Air India stated that it has conducted an internal review and checked the fuel switches on all 33 of its Boeing 787s, reporting that "no issues were found". The airline added that it had grounded the specific Dreamliner after a pilot reported a possible "defect" with the fuel control switch upon landing in India.

The incident follows heightened scrutiny after a fatal crash last year in Ahmedabad killed 260 people. Investigators identified fuel switch issues as a central factor. These switches regulate jet fuel flow into engines and are a critical component for flight safety.

India's civil aviation regulator reported that during the Dreamliner's engine start in London, the crew observed that the fuel control switch did not remain latched in the 'run' position on two occasions, but stabilised on a third attempt. Despite this, the crew proceeded to India, and subsequent checks found the switches were operating properly.

Boeing confirmed its cooperation with Air India regarding the incident but did not provide further comment. Air India indicated it will "respond to the UK regulator accordingly" and maintain compliance with regulatory requests.

A spokesperson for the CAA commented that seeking such information is standard procedure, describing it as "an aircraft incident and is in line with safety assurance procedures". The regulator's ongoing oversight is consistent with its mandate to uphold air safety standards for passengers and operators.