Ukraine crisis: Nestle suspends brands, including KitKat, in Russia

Under fire for continuing its operations in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine, food and beverage company Nestle on Wednesday said it is suspending its brands like KitKat and Nesquik in the country.



As the war rages in Ukraine, Nestle said its activities in Russia will focus on providing essential food such as infant food and medical/ hospital nutrition, not on making a profit.



In a release, the Swiss company said that this approach is in line with its purpose and values, and upholds the principle of ensuring the basic right to food.



"Going forward, we are suspending renowned Nestle brands such as KitKat and Nesquik, among others. We have already halted non-essential imports and exports into and out of Russia, stopped all advertising, and suspended all capital investment in the country," it said.



The maker of Maggi and Nescafe also added that it is fully complying with all international sanctions on Russia.



The company said it does not expect to make a profit in Russia or pay any related taxes for the foreseeable future in the country. Any profit, if made, will be donated to humanitarian relief organisations.



"This is in addition to the hundreds of tons of food supplies and significant financial assistance that we have already contributed to support the people in Ukraine and refugees in neighbouring countries. And these efforts will continue. We stand with the people of Ukraine and our 5,800 employees there," the release added.



The company's statement comes days after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised it for continuing to operate in Russia. Besides, it has also been facing pressure from consumers, activist groups and politicians for not completely pulling out of Russia.



(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Indians feel the pinch as Ukraine war inflates price of edible oils, fuel

Also Read: FMCG firms to go for around 10% price hike to mitigate inflationary pressures