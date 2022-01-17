UltraTech Cement Q3 results: Net profit up 8% to Rs 1,708 crore

UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a 8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 1,708 crore on the back of a one-time gain of Rs 535 crore in tax for earlier years. The cement company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,584 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

The Aditya Birla Group company said it reversed accumulated provision for tax amounting to Rs 323.35 crore during the quarter under review, while it also accrued Minimum Alternate Tax credit entitlement of Rs 211.86 crore. Excluding the one-time gains, net profit stood at Rs 1,173 crore.

Net sales during the quarter grew 5 per cent to Rs 12,710 crore from Rs 12,144 crore during October-December 2020. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 26 per cent to Rs 2,490 crore.

Its volume grew 13 per cent during the nine-month period from April-December. However, it declined 3 per cent to 23.13 million tonnes during December quarter.

"After gaining pace in October 2021, demand slowed down substantially in November, 2021 as a result of the construction ban in the NCR, extended monsoons in the south and a few states in the north, sand issues in the eastern region as well as in parts of Uttar Pradesh, and the Diwali holiday season," the company said in a a release.

On the cost front, UltraTech Cement said that while pet coke and international coal prices have started softening during this quarter, the prevailing rates are still at elevated levels YoY. Besides, despite the recent reduction in duty and other levies by the Centre and state governments, diesel prices are up 24 per cent YoY.

The cement manufacturer's board has also approved capex of Rs 965 crore for modernisation and expansion of capacity at Birla White from the current 6.5 lakh tonnes per annum (LTPA) to 12.53 LTPA, in a phased manner.

(More details to follow)