UltraTech Cement to acquire 26% stake in Solar Power SPV for ₹27.75 crore

UltraTech Cement has entered into an Energy Supply Agreement and Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement to acquire a 26% equity stake in Solaris Horizon Energy, a company engaged in renewable energy generation and transmission. The investment will enable UltraTech to source solar power on a captive basis for its plants in Mungeli district, Chhattisgarh.
UltraTech will invest up to ₹277.55 million (₹27.75 crore) in Solaris Horizon Energy. The special purpose vehicle (SPV), promoted by Waaree Forever Energies, is developing a 65 MW solar power project in Chhattisgarh.