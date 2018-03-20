Ultratech makes out-of-court offer to Binani Cement: Will the insolvency law crumble?

It's a testing time for the much-hyped bankruptcy law --- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Kumar Mangalam Birla-led UltraTech Cement on Monday offered a higher price for the Binani Cement, which was almost sold to Dalmia Bharat-led consortium under the IBC. UltraTech offered Rs 7,266 crore to the beleaguered cement maker in an out-of-court deal. The amount is Rs 900 crore higher than the bid of Dalmia consortium. In another case, UK-based Liberty House challenged the decision of the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), who rejected its bid to acquire Bhushan Power and Steel without opening its sealed offer.



Earlier, the promoter of Binani Cement, Binani Industries challenged the IRP at the Kolkata Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) saying he had "personal interest". Binani Industries said that its cement business was valued at Rs 17,300 crore. Later, UltraTech also approached the NCLT against the IRP for rejecting its bid for Binani. In its petition, the Birla firm alleged that IRP did not follow a transparent method in the bidding and did not consider its revised bid. UltraTech offered full repayments to the secured and unsecured lenders, while Dalmia offered to repay all secured lenders and only one unsecured lender - IDBI Bank, which had voting power, say lawyers.



"There is less procedural clarity in the IBC. There are companies which submitted bids after the date of submission. Counterbids are accepted in some cases and not allowed in others. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) is not taking care of the interests of unsecured lenders. Moreover, the credibility of CoC and IRP are at stake in some cases," says a leading corporate lawyer. The government will have to intervene, bringing in clarity in the procedure --- starting from inviting bids until the transfer of the control of the bankrupt firm to the new buyer.



Another lawyer says that there is either some serious problem in the system or something wrong with the IRP. "The corporate houses are mentally prepared to go for the long battle. It will be a long drawn battle," he adds. He also claim that the government put forward a half-baked law and withdrew from the scene.



In the bid for Essar Steel, there are rumours that the IRP has rejected the bids of NuMetal and ArcelorMittal and will invite fresh bids in the first week of April. The media reported that all five entities that had submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) - Vedanta Resources, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel, Numetal and ArcelorMittal - would be eligible to submit bids for Essar Steel in a fresh round.



If it's true, the question is how the ineligible players have become eligible. Also, the resolution process in Essar will not be able to conclude within the mandated 270 days, if it starts again. The current developments is likely to lead to a slew of long drawn legal battles.

