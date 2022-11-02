Unacademy founders building a product to disrupt LinkedIn?

Edtech unicorn Unacademy’s co-founder Gaurav Munjal took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that they were building a product that would ‘disrupt LinkedIn.’
Munjal posed a question to his followers, asking them what they should name the product:
"What should we call it?" he asked. The four names he suggested were: ProjectX, nextlevel, Unprofile and Jobkey.
In response to a query, Munjal replied saying that his team is trying to make resumes irrelevant.
He tweeted:
The polling closed with 4,868 votes. Unprofile was the leading contender with 44.86 per cent votes.
Many Twitter users also commented in favour of Unprofile.
One user tweeted that the name sounds like a disruptor in itself. They tweeted:
Another user tweeted:
One tweeter user posted:
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today