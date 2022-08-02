upGrad acquires Exampur, a test-prep platform for govt jobs

Edtech major upGrad on Tuesday said that it has acquired Exampur, a government jobs test preparation platform, for an undisclosed amount. Exampur is eyeing revenue of Rs 70 crore in this fiscal.

Exampur provides content for government job exams like UPSC, SSC, defence, banking, teaching and other state government-level jobs via more than 27 YouTube channels.

As per the statement, the test-prep platform has a subscriber base of around 12 million and average viewership of 2.5 million students. It also leads Hindi-speaking markets like New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and 90 per cent of paid users are from tier-2, 3 and 4 markets, as per a company statement.

Commenting on the acquisition, upGrad Corporate Development President Gaurav Kumar said, “We wanted a partner with the right set of DNA within this space and Exampur seamlessly fits into our LifeLongLearning jigsaw. Both, Vivek and Vardan come with an extremely defined goal of becoming the enablers than just providing a content library and I’m confident that their day-on-day live delivery capabilities with over 2022 teachers through its channel are set to redefine vernacular learning for a larger base of youth across Bharat.”

Exampur also offers online test series, free quizzes, live scholarship tests, study material repositories and e-books portfolio for candidates who can access them anytime.

Co-founders of Exampur Vivek and Vardan noted, “We are happy to have strong leadership support through upGrad who have already built a business which is set to outlast its peers and shall accelerate our growth in the coming times. We look forward to making Exampur a household name and with upGrad, we see it reaching there really fast.”