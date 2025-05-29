Urban Company eyes a robotic future for home services and salon

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to redefine industries, Urban Company’s co-founder and CEO Abhiraj Singh Bhal said he is looking at a future where robots might become part of everyday home services.

Speaking at the Prosus Luminate event, Bhal hinted at a new chapter for the home services sector. “There could be a time when you have a humanoid masseuse,” he said. From cleaning and painting to wellness treatments, robotics could initially act as productivity tools for professionals, but Bhal doesn’t rule out the possibility of robots eventually taking over some tasks entirely.

For Urban Company, which recently filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for a Rs 1,900 crore IPO, this vision signals a significant evolution. The company currently relies on a trained workforce of over 50,000 professionals. But the next phase could involve integrating automation for consistency, safety, and precision. Of the total IPO, Urban Company is looking to raise Rs 429 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while existing investors will offload shares worth Rs 1,471 crore in an offer-for-sale.

At the heart of this transformation lies one theme: affordability. “In India, affordability will be at the heart of everything,” Bhal said. “Right now, a lot of these on-demand services like home services, food, grocery, etc, are only available to about 5% of India. The question is: how do you expand that to 25%?” He believes the key lies in technology-driven efficiency and internet penetration.

Bhal also noted a shift in consumer behaviour, particularly among India’s urban middle class. “This is a very home-proud generation. People are investing more time and money into building, creating, and decorating their homes. The home is now an extension of their personality,” he said. Yet, despite the growing market, he added, “I don’t think very large companies have been created in that space whether in home décor or home solutions. It’s a category ripe for disruption but hasn’t yet seen the kind of innovation or investment it deserves in India.”

Looking ahead, Bhal predicts the next decade will see “a lot of action happening inside the consumer’s home — in different shapes and forms.”