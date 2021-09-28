US-India Strategic Partnership Forum to honour Tata Sons' Chandrasekaran, 2 other business leaders

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has decided to honour Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, Punit Renjen, CEO of Deloitte Global, and Rajesh Subramaniam, President, COO and Director, FedEx Corp, with the USISPF Global Leadership Award 202 in its fourth Annual Leadership Summit, titled “Looking Ahead: Strengthening Resilience, Expanding Prosperity”.

They'll get the awards for leading the corporate community in responding to India’s second wave of Covid-19. The summit will take place virtually this year.

The efforts made by these business leaders included donating oxygen concentrators, charter flights of oxygen concentrators, PPEs, and procurement of medical equipment.

John Chambers, Chairman of the USISPF Board, said, “When the US experienced the height of the pandemic, India stepped up to help us, sending critical medicines to Americans”. It was amazing to then see that help reciprocated during the second wave of COVID in India, he added.

Chandrasekaran said he is honoured to accept the USISPF Global Leadership Award 2021 on behalf of his colleagues in the Tata Group "working tirelessly on the Covid frontlines".

“I am deeply honoured to be recognised by the forum and to be included among such an esteemed and select group of honourees. Business leaders in the United States and elsewhere are near unanimous in their belief in India’s future and are eager to invest in its people and productive capacities” said Punit Renjen.

Rajesh Subramaniam said uniting with the broader business community to mobilise COVID relief for India was a deeply meaningful experience.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 30 and will include a range of strategic discussions between the USISPF’s board members.



