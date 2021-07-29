UTI AMC names Vetri Subramaniam as CIO, Ajay Tyagi as Head-Equity

UTI Asset Management Company Limited (UTI AMC) has named Vetri Subramaniam as its Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Ajay Tyagi as the Head - Equity for its mutual fund operations with effect from August 1.

Vetri Subramaniam, who has been appointed as the first CIO of the company, will oversee the equity, fixed income, research and dealing functions of UTI AMC. He had joined the mutual fund company as Head of Equity in 2017 and has been with them since then.

Imtaiyazur Rahman, CEO, UTI AMC said, “This is a significant development in the transformation process initiated by the company. The creation of this role of the Chief Investment Officer will provide stewardship of investment processes across asset classes."

Ajay Tyagi, who takes over as the Head of Equity, joined UTI AMC in 2000 as a management trainee and analyst and now manages the company's largest equity scheme as a Fund Manager.

"This will also bring about more synergy in the investment function and enhanced cohesiveness among the teams of Fund Management, Research and Dealing. The position will bring greater focus on building and nurturing a strong cadre of investment professionals within the organisation. These changes will enable us to better meet the expectations of our investors and stakeholders,” Rahman added.

Also Read: New-age digital companies offer good investment opportunities, says A Bala of Aditya Birla MF

Also Read: Is Elon Musk correct in cribbing about high import duty in India?

Also Read: Aditya Birla AMC identifies 5 key themes likely to play out in next 3-5 years