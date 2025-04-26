Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
corporate
'Utter nonsense': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal rubbishes claims on market share loss amid viral Reddit post

'Utter nonsense': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal rubbishes claims on market share loss amid viral Reddit post

The anonymous post claimed Zomato was losing ground to rivals like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy. It alleged that employees were mandated to place at least seven orders per month on Zomato, with internal tracking enforced.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 26, 2025 2:05 PM IST
'Utter nonsense': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal rubbishes claims on market share loss amid viral Reddit postZomato CEO Deepinder Goyal dismissed the accusations as "unfounded" and expressed his reluctance to address them, considering it was "unfortunate."

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Saturday dismissed claims that the company is losing market share or forcing employees to order exclusively from its platform. His response followed a viral Reddit post, allegedly from a Zomato employee, which raised concerns about the company’s internal practices and competitive standing.

The anonymous post claimed Zomato was losing ground to rivals like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy. It alleged that employees were mandated to place at least seven orders per month on Zomato, with internal tracking enforced, and that ordering from competitors like Swiggy was banned within office premises.

Advertisement

The post further described a “toxic” work environment, citing the abrupt exit of Rakesh Ranjan, former CEO of Zomato’s food delivery division, soon after a town hall with employees.

“All of this is utter nonsense,” Goyal said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “Neither are we losing market share, nor will we ever force our employees to order on Zomato. Freedom of choice is something we stand for vehemently.”

What did the post say

Advertisement

The unidentified individual who brought to light internal issues at Zomato suggested that the company was losing ground to competitors such as Zepto Cafe and Swiggy. According to the whistleblower, employees were allegedly required to make a minimum of seven orders per month on Zomato, with monitoring mechanisms in place. Additionally, the whistleblower claimed that using rival platforms like Swiggy was supposedly prohibited within the office.

The post also mentioned a negative work environment, citing the sudden dismissal of Rakesh Ranjan, the former head of Zomato's food delivery division, following a meeting with staff members.

Zomato's Internal Chaos
byu/Spiritual-Mode-5374 inStartUpIndia

The post read that one of the major challenges facing the industry pertains to the treatment of delivery partners. These essential workers are experiencing a significant issue of being both underpaid and overworked, particularly when compared to competitor platforms like Zomato, who pay a considerably lower rate, sometimes nearly half. 

 

Published on: Apr 26, 2025 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today