'Utter nonsense': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal rubbishes claims on market share loss amid viral Reddit post

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Saturday dismissed claims that the company is losing market share or forcing employees to order exclusively from its platform. His response followed a viral Reddit post, allegedly from a Zomato employee, which raised concerns about the company’s internal practices and competitive standing.

The anonymous post claimed Zomato was losing ground to rivals like Zepto Cafe and Swiggy. It alleged that employees were mandated to place at least seven orders per month on Zomato, with internal tracking enforced, and that ordering from competitors like Swiggy was banned within office premises.

The post further described a “toxic” work environment, citing the abrupt exit of Rakesh Ranjan, former CEO of Zomato’s food delivery division, soon after a town hall with employees.

“All of this is utter nonsense,” Goyal said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “Neither are we losing market share, nor will we ever force our employees to order on Zomato. Freedom of choice is something we stand for vehemently.”

What did the post say

The post read that one of the major challenges facing the industry pertains to the treatment of delivery partners. These essential workers are experiencing a significant issue of being both underpaid and overworked, particularly when compared to competitor platforms like Zomato, who pay a considerably lower rate, sometimes nearly half.