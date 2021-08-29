Vedanta board may approve 1st interim dividend for FY22 next week

Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said its board will meet next week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for 2021-22.

"...the board of directors of the company (the Board) on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, will consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2021-22," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world's leading diversified natural resource companies with business operations in India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

