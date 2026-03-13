Vedanta demerger to unlock phenomenal value for shareholders: Anil Agarwal

Oil-to-mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd’s proposed demerger will create phenomenal value for shareholders, according to the company’s Chairman Anil Agarwal.

“Each company has by itself become very big, be it aluminium, zinc or oil and gas. When companies separate, each of these can become as big as Vedanta,” Agarwal told Business Today.

The Vedanta demerger, expected to complete by the first half of 2026, will lead to five independently listed companies.

In December 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench gave the green light to demerge Vedanta into five different listed entities. Following the demerger, the base metals business will be under Vedanta, while Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Iron and Steel and Malco Energy will be the other four entities.

The mining conglomerate reported a robust set of financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, with net profit of Rs 7,807 crore, registering a jump of 60% compared to Rs 4,876 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations climbed 19% to Rs 45,899 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 16,742 crore in the year-ago period.