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Vedanta denies reports of stake sale in Vedanta Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal or group companies

Vedanta denies reports of stake sale in Vedanta Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal or group companies

VEDL286.50(4.18%)

Vedanta Resources has denied media speculation that it plans to sell its stake in Vedanta Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium or any other group company. The clarification comes as the group remains focused on its demerger into five businesses, growth investments and shareholder returns.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 4:54 PM IST
Vedanta denies reports of stake sale in Vedanta Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal or group companiesVedanta Resources said its focus remains on growth and unlocking full value for shareholders as it proceeds with its planned demerger into five separate businesses.

Vedanta Resources Limited on Wednesday denied media speculation about a possible sale of its shareholding in Vedanta Limited, Vedanta Aluminium or any other group company, saying there is currently no such plan.

“Vedanta Resources Limited denies the recent media speculation regarding a purported sale of its shareholding in Vedanta Limited, Vedanta Aluminium, or any other Vedanta group company, and confirms that there is currently no such plan,” a Vedanta spokesperson said.

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The company said its focus remains on growth and unlocking full value for shareholders as it proceeds with its planned demerger into five separate businesses.

“The Company remains focused on growth and full value unlock - anchored in its landmark demerger into five focused world-class companies, an ambitious growth capex pipeline, a strong deleveraging track record and consistent shareholder returns - as it continues its journey to build ‘five Vedantas’ and transform for good,” the spokesperson added.

The clarification comes as Vedanta continues to advance its demerger plan, which is aimed at creating five focused businesses. The company has also outlined an ambitious capital expenditure programme while highlighting its deleveraging efforts and shareholder returns as key priorities.

MUST READ: Vedanta Aluminium share price target: Buy VAML stock for 21% upside, says MOFSL

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Vedanta Aluminium Metal in focus

Separately, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd gained attention in the stock market on Wednesday after Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on the company with a ‘Buy’ rating. The brokerage said favourable industry dynamics, company-specific structural drivers and a valuation gap with peers could support a strong earnings growth phase.

“Vedanta Aluminium is entering a strong earnings inflection point (EBITDA projected to expand at 18% CAGR over FY26-28), supported by a multi-year earnings growth runway, which is largely driven by three levers: volume scale, integration-led structural cost reductions, and a rising value-added mix,” Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage also pointed to a tightening global aluminium market, citing China’s production cap, supply disruptions in Europe and Russia, and years of relatively low investment in aluminium capacity outside China.

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“This, coupled with India’s robust demand growth and significant import substitution opportunities, creates a favorable outlook for VAML. Further, valuation gap between VAML and its peers provides an opportunity for a structural re-rating of valuation multiples,” it added.

ALSO READ: Vedanta invests $1 billion in net-zero push as emissions fall 36 million tonnes

Vedanta Aluminium shares closed 3.3% higher at ₹462.75 on August 26. The company was the only large-cap business among the four entities created through Vedanta’s demerger. It debuted on the NSE at ₹522 on June 15, initially giving it a market capitalisation larger than its parent, Vedanta Ltd.

The stock later fell around 19% from its debut price, hitting a record low of ₹423.15 in late July, before recovering more than 7% from that level.

Motilal Oswal expects India’s aluminium demand to grow at around 8-9% annually, reaching 8-8.5 million tonnes by FY30, driven by infrastructure, electrification, automotive, renewable energy and manufacturing growth. The brokerage said continued import dependence could also create an opportunity for domestic producers.

MUST READ: Vedanta unit seeks $1.4 billion mega loan from three banks: Report

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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 4:50 PM IST
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