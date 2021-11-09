Vijay Crishna resigns from Godrej Industries’ board

Vijay Crishna has resigned from the Godrej Industries’ Board of Directors, which will come into effect from the close of business hours today. Crishna has resigned as the “non-executive, non-independent director” of the company citing his advancing age. The company noted that Crishna has been serving as the director since January 3, 1995.

Crishna “has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the Company to reduce his commitments on multiple Boards on account of his advancing age”, as per the company’s latest BSE filing.

The company acknowledged Crishna's contribution and guidance during his association as Director. “The Nomination and Remuneration of the Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company have taken note of resignation of Vijay Crishna and the Board places on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution, guidance and support provided by him during his association as the ‘Director’ of the company,” the filing noted.

After this, the company’s Board of Directors will comprise ten directors. Of these, six directors are Independent. Crishna, a known theatre actor, also established the Naoroji Godrej Centre for Plant Research at Shindewadi in Maharashtra’s Satara in 1991. This centre works on researching and propagating rare and endangered species of medicinal plants endemic to the Western Ghats. He is also a life member of The Himalayan Club since 1973 and now its Honorary Secretary.

Godrej shares reached 601.80 down 6.70 per cent after closing at 608.50 on the BSE.

