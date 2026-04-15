VinFast VF MPV 7 launched at Rs 25.49 lakh; taxi version Limo Green on the way

Vietnam-based VinFast on April 15 launched its seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle VF MPV 7 in India, priced at Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom) as the pure-play electric automaker doubles down on its offerings to grab a bigger pie of the fast-growing electric vehicle segment.

The VF MPV 7 is VinFast’s third electric car launch in less than a year, highlighting the company’s bullish outlook on the Indian EV market.

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Equipped with 60.13 kWh (kilowatt hour) lithium-ion battery, the VF MPV 7 has a claimed range of 517 kilometres on a full charge (ARAI certified).

The Nasdaq-listed automaker is also bringing in a cheaper taxi variant of the VF MPV 7 called ‘Limo Green’ for fleet operators.

“Limo Green, which is on the same platform and architecture, but meant for fleet, is going to be available at dealerships soon,” Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, told reporters. “It will be priced lower than the VF MPV 7,” he added.

VinFast debuted in the Indian car market with VF6 and VF7 SUVs (sport utility vehicles) in September 2025. In less than a year, it has emerged as India’s fifth-largest electric carmaker.

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VinFast’s 400-acre manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi has a production capacity of 50,000 vehicle per annum. “In order to do justice to the capacity utilisation, we will keep on launching new products after products,” said Ghosh.

The Vietnamese automaker currently assembles cars in India using completely knocked down (CKD) kits imported from Vietnam. “Our localization is somewhere around 15% but few months back it was much lower. So, localization will keep on improving with scale,” explained Ghosh.

The carmaker is going all out to woo the Indian customer. The VF MPV 7 comes with a 10-year battery warranty. “We are giving warranty on suspension and paint for seven years,” said Ghosh.

With investment plans of $2 billion for India, the Vietnam-headquartered company is not worried about market share in the near term. “For us it is important is to have the foundation strong, the network strong, the overall ecosystem strong,” said Ghosh.

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On the ongoing West Asia war and its impact on supply chains, Ghosh said it is not going to have any impact on VinFast’s operations because most of the CKD imports is from Vietnam. As of now, we do not find any supply bottleneck.”

VinFast is also foraying into India’s crowded electric two-wheeler market in the second half of 2026. “Two-wheelers will also be having the CKD import first,” stated Ghosh.

