Volkswagen targets up to 25% volume growth with Taigun facelift

Volkswagen India is aiming to drive up to 20-25% higher volumes from the facelifted Taigun as it looks to strengthen its position in the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

“Any model intervention typically drives 18% to 22% growth in the industry. Our goal is to outperform that benchmark with the new Taigun,” said Nitin Kohli, Brand Director at Volkswagen, in a conversation with Business Today.

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The company expects the overall Indian passenger vehicle market to grow by around 5-7% in the near term, indicating a steady but moderate demand environment.

Every drive has a feeling.

This one brings it back.



The new Taigun.

Engineered for the way you like to drive.#NewTaigun #VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen pic.twitter.com/4WyBzzYNL6 — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) April 10, 2026

On the electric mobility front, Volkswagen sees strong momentum building over the long term, with EV adoption in India expected to grow at a double-digit pace by 2030.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have raised concerns over global supply chains and energy prices, Volkswagen India said it has not faced any direct operational disruptions so far.

Looking ahead, the company is planning an aggressive product strategy, with plans to introduce one new product every quarter to keep its portfolio updated and competitive in the market.