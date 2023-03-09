Watch: Wipro’s Rishad Premji rings the bell at NYSE

Indian IT services company Wipro’s Chairman, Rishad Premji, celebrated International Women’s Day on Wednesday by ringing the New York Stock Exchange bell with prominent women staff from the company.

Premji shared a video of the event and tweeted, “Thrilled to celebrate International Women’s Day with Wipro leadership by ringing in the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.”

Thrilled to celebrate International Women’s Day with Wipro leadership by ringing in the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange . @Wipro pic.twitter.com/B883hODymC — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) March 9, 2023



The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Thierry Delaporte, was also seen in the video ringing the bell with Premji and other officials from the company.

The ringing of the NYSE closing bell marks the closing of the stock markets. The bell is located at the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

The NYSE website notes that only companies listed on the New York STock Exchange can ring the opening or closing bell, marking the opening or closing of the American stock markets. Despite this rule, the NYSE sometimes makes an exception for non-listed companies to ring the bell.

Wipro is listed on the NYSE as well as on Indian stock exchanges NSE and BSE.

