'We are a rule-abiding company,' says Supertech chief after Noida twin towers' demolition

Supertech chairman RK Arora, in an exclusive interview with Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India Today and AajTak on Monday, said that the 'Twin Towers' demolition was very "unfortunate" and "there were no special favours given to" the real estate company by the Noida authority.

Nearly 100-metre-tall 32-storey Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on August 28. These twin towers were located at the 'Supertech Emerald Court' housing society Sector 93A in Noida.

When asked about not taking homebuyers' nod for the extension of the project, he said, "There's a trust deficit not only on us but on the complete authority."

Terming Supertech as a "rule-abiding company", Arora said, "As per the UP Apartment Act, 1975 and UP Apartment Act, 2010, a developer goes to an authority to take approval. In terms of violation of the Act, we didn't violate any of them. When these plans were getting passed, the Apartment Act was not adopted by the Noida Authority. And it was not just for our project, it was for all approvals in the area. Between 2010 and 2014, no one was taking consent on the Apartment Act. There were no special favours given to us. Whatever everyone else was getting, we also got the same."

He called demolition drive "painful" and said, "We built the building safely, demolished it safely and also paid the amount to destroy it."

In response to a question about giving possession to the remaining 20,000 homebuyers, Arora said, "We will give the possession to the remaining 20,000 flats owners as the construction is going in full swing. Around 70-80 per cent of the work on those flats are completed and possession will be given in the next two years."

Background

The Supertech twin towers, also known as Apex and Ceyane towers, were turned into debris after the Supreme Court, on August 31 2021, ordered the demolition of the towers saying that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The Noida Authority sanctioned the building plan for the construction of Emerald Court consisting of 14 towers in 2005. The construction commenced for these towers also began in the same year.

The problems started after the developer Supertech changed the plans in March 2012 and built a complex of 15 buildings, with each building having 11 stories instead of nine. The changed plan also included two more towers - Ceyane and Apex - that would rise to 40 floors above the ground, which later became the heart of the legal battle between Supertech and residents.

Ending years' long battle between Supertech and its residents, the twin towers were on Sunday razed to the ground within just nine seconds using a controlled implosion.