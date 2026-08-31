‘We do not need lower standards but wider lenses’: Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has urged rating agencies to adopt a broader approach to assessing infrastructure, arguing that conventional credit models may not capture the wider economic and strategic value created by integrated infrastructure platforms.
“We do not need lower standards but we need wider lenses,” Adani said, calling for dynamic models that can recognise ecosystem multipliers and strategic resilience. He was speaking on Monday, August 31, 2026, while urging CareEdge Group to develop what he described as the world’s first comprehensive Credit Framework for Integrated Platform Infrastructure.