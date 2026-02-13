'We haven't received any official communication': HAL on joint manufacturing of Rafael jets with Dassault

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has issued a clarification about receiving the Defence Council’s approval for the procurement of 114 Rafales. It said the company has not received any official communication on it. The clarification comes after the Ministry of Defence’s announcement about the deal on Thursday.

“With respect to the said article, we would like to clarify that the company did not receive any such official communication from the Ministry of Defence or Dassault in this regard,” it said in a filing, referring to a report on the deal. The report had stated that: "About 20 of the multi-role fighters will be bought in fly-away condition and are expected to be added to the IAF fleet by 2030, while the rest will be manufactured with Dassault-HAL collaboration in India."

Meanwhile, HAL shares were up 2.05 per cent at Rs 4,244 in Fridays' trade. At this level, the stock has climbed 15.96 per cent in the past one year.

THE MOTHER OF ALL DEFENCE DEALS

The government had stated that the Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved the acquisition from France, just days ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India.

The procurement of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) under the Rafale programme for the Indian Air Force is intended to reinforce the force’s capability to undertake air dominance roles, the government said. The majority of these fighter aircraft are to be manufactured in India, supporting the nation’s focus on domestic defence production and self-reliance. The Rafale deal is central to this plan, providing the IAF with long-range offensive strike capabilities and strengthening deterrence, it added.

Alongside the Rafale aircraft, the Council approved the procurement of advanced Combat Missiles. These systems will increase stand-off ground attack capability, offering deep strike power and precision targeting.

For the Indian Army, Acceptance of Necessity was granted for Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav) and the overhaul of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, T-72 tanks, and BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles. The Indian Navy received approval for the induction of 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine based Electric Power Generators and P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft. For the Indian Coast Guard, procurement of Electro-Optical/Infra-Red systems for Dornier aircraft was sanctioned.

The overall amount of the deals is expected to be worth Rs 3.60 lakh crore.