West Asia conflict: Reliance to divert KG-D6 gas to priority sectors, step up LPG output at Jamnagar amid energy market volatility

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has said it will divert natural gas produced from the KG-D6 basin to priority sectors and increase LPG production at its Jamnagar refining complex to ensure stable domestic fuel supplies, as global energy markets remain volatile.

In a statement, the company said the move is in line with government guidelines aimed at safeguarding energy availability for essential uses, including household consumption. The company added that ensuring uninterrupted access to critical fuels for Indian consumers remains a national priority amid uncertainty in global oil and gas markets.

Reliance said it is taking steps to maximise LPG output from its refining and petrochemicals facilities at Jamnagar in Gujarat, which is the world’s largest integrated refining hub. The company said its teams are working continuously to optimise refinery operations and increase production so that supplies to the domestic market remain stable.

At the same time, natural gas from the KG-D6 block in the Krishna-Godavari basin will be redirected to support supply to priority sectors in accordance with national allocation norms. The government typically classifies fertiliser plants, city gas distribution, power generation and domestic cooking fuel as priority segments during supply constraints.

The company said the decision reflects its commitment to support India’s energy security during periods of global disruption.

“India’s energy security and the well-being of millions of Indian families come first. We are working closely with the Government of India and will remain fully compliant with all national guidelines and allocation priorities,” the company said.

Reliance added that it will continue coordinating with the government to ensure that energy supplies reach sectors that need them the most, particularly during periods of geopolitical tension and supply uncertainty.

Global oil and gas markets have seen sharp swings in recent weeks due to rising geopolitical risks, prompting authorities to monitor domestic fuel availability closely. Industry officials said increasing refinery output and prioritising domestic supply are part of contingency measures to avoid shortages in LPG and natural gas.

Reliance said it remains committed to supporting the country’s energy needs and will continue to take operational steps required to maintain reliable fuel supplies across the country.

