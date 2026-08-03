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 What’s on IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh’s table?

 What’s on IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh’s table?

Willie Walsh on Monday took over as IndiGo CEO with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, and strengthening network and commercial strategy

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 11:41 AM IST
 What’s on IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh’s table? Willie Walsh, with his vast experience in the aviation sector, must ensure that at the core IndiGo remains a low-cost, single-aisle carrier that is looking to expand its wings in international geographies.

Willie Walsh on Monday assumed the charge of IndiGo CEO at a time when the country’s largest airline by market share is looking at operational restructuring, amidst a challenging operating environment triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tensions.   
Walsh, with his vast experience in the aviation sector, must ensure that at the core IndiGo remains a low-cost, single-aisle carrier that is looking to expand its wings in international geographies. It needs to focus on consolidating the domestic market with operational excellence.

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He is known in the industry as “Slasher” Walsh for his cost-cutting strategies. A trained commercial pilot himself, Walsh is known for drastic cost-cutting in his previous stints as CEO at Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus and British Airways.

Walsh joins at a time when IndiGo completes 20 years of operation on August 4, and the airline announces the conclusion of its widebody operations due to mounting losses. Interglobe Aviation posted a net loss of Rs 237.6 crore in Q1FY27 despite a 19% YoY revenue increase to Rs 24,584 crore, impacted by fuel costs and rupee depreciation.

He will lead the airline’s overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing customer experience.

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“He will work closely with the Board and the leadership team to guide IndiGo through its next stage of growth, reinforcing its leadership position in the industry,” said IndiGo.

Trouble with Indian aviation policy

Walsh has been critical of the Indian aviation policy and has repeatedly called for reforms in taxation to unlock the full potential of its aviation sector.  As IATA DG, he had called for India to open its bilateral flying rights, which have been on hold since 2016. Gulf carriers have been demanding an increase in flights to India due to increased passenger growth in the sector.

“If you look at the aircraft orders, the wide-body aircraft orders that IndiGo and Air India have, they want to see more rights available to them. They are not going to get the right to fly unless you give them reciprocal rights. I am optimistic that it (the bilateral flying rights situation) will change,” he said in 2024.

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During the IATA annual general body meeting in Delhi in June 2025, he said that foreign airlines in India face tax-related challenges and the government needs to provide greater clarity on how its tax laws are applied if it wants to unlock the full potential of its aviation sector.

“For India to fully exploit the potential and to translate the vision into a reality, I think the issue of taxation does have to be addressed. Now, that’s not to say that you have to eliminate taxation, but there must be a clearer understanding of how the rules apply,” he said.

Amidst the December 2025 IndiGo operational meltdown, he opined that the new flight duty time limitations (FDTL) for pilots in India are much more restrictive compared to other jurisdictions but are important to ensure aviation safety.

The disruptions impacted over 9,00,000 passengers as operations of the country’s largest airline by market share were disrupted after the pilot duty norms came into effect. The DGCA imposed a Rs 22 crore fine on IndiGo and cut its winter schedule by 10%. The episode led to the exit of Pieter Elbers on March 10.

Walsh journey

Walsh, known for his pragmatic and resolute management, has successfully led major airlines through growth, transformation, and complex operating environments. He started his career as a pilot at Irish Aer Lingus to working his way up the ranks to become the CEO of the airline in 2001.
He has held leadership positions at several respected aviation organisations, including CEO of British Airways (2005–2011); CEO of International Airlines Group (2011–2020); and most recently serving as Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 11:41 AM IST
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