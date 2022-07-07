WhiteOak Capital MF launches its maiden equity offering

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its first equity New Fund Offer (NFO) - WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund. It is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme that would invest across large, mid, and small-cap stocks.

The NFO will open on July 12 and close on July 26. While the minimum investment is pegged at ₹500 and thereafter in multiples of ₹1, the exit load of one per cent on the net asset value (NAV) will be applicable only if the units are redeemed within one month from the date of allotment.

WhiteOak’s equity NFO will have a balanced portfolio comprising of both cyclical and counter-cyclical sectors while aiming to outperform across various market cycles.

Interestingly, the fund house employs a proprietary, cash flow based ‘Opco-Finco’ analytical and valuation framework, which, as per the fund house, provides unique insights in contrast to accounting earnings-based models.

The fund is aiming to build an active, well-diversified portfolio, representing a cross-section of companies across major industries, economic sectors, and market cap segments.

“WhiteOak Capital MF intends to fill a vacuum of actively managed funds in India,” said Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund.

“India continues to be amongst the most favourable investment destinations in the world, with a high alpha potential embedded on the canvas of a high growth economy. We believe there is a huge scope of differentiation in the industry and will leave no stone unturned to provide best-in-class investment products to retail investors,” he added.

WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Company is part of WhiteOak Group. WhiteOak Capital group provides investment management and advisory services for equity assets of over ₹40,000 crore.

WhiteOak Capital group was founded by Prashant Khemka, formerly CIO of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s India Equity and Global Emerging Markets Equity businesses.

Besides segregated managed accounts for leading global institutions, WhiteOak offers investment services through an array of fund vehicles domiciled in India, Ireland, Mauritius, and UK to individual and institutional investors in India and worldwide.

It has investment research teams based in India and Singapore, and additional sales and distribution offices in Switzerland and UK.