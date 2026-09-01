Who is George Kovoor? PepsiCo veteran takes charge as Parle Biscuits CEO

Ajay Chauhan, Managing Director of Parle Biscuits, said the company was looking forward to Kovoor helping it build on its existing strengths and identify new growth opportunities.

"We welcome George and look forward to working closely with him to build on Parle's strong foundation, strengthen our capabilities, and open new opportunities for sustainable growth," Chauhan said.

He added that Kovoor's ability to drive results, develop talent, and navigate complex markets would be valuable as Parle responds to changing consumer needs.

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From Brooke Bond To PepsiCo

Kovoor began his career at Brooke Bond India, part of Unilever, where he worked for about three years before joining PepsiCo.

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At PepsiCo, he held leadership roles across several markets. His assignments included franchise operations and sales, followed by senior roles in the Asia region and China.

He served as vice president for the China and Hong Kong market units at PepsiCo Foods China. He also held the roles of VP, Sales Development & Transformation for Greater China, and general manager of PepsiCo’s China Snacks and Foods business.

Kovoor later moved to PepsiCo's headquarters in New York, where he led the company's international and global foodservice operations. He eventually returned to India as senior vice president and general manager of PepsiCo's India beverages business, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Kovoor completed his Bachelor of Arts from Madras Christian College before earning an MBA/MBM from the Asian Institute of Management in Manila in 1993.

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He also attended Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program in 2025. He became an HBS alumnus in November 2025.