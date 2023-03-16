Who is K Krithivasan? The man appointed as new TCS CEO and MD

Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest software exporter, on Thursday announced that its current CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan has resigned and will be replaced by K Krithivasan. Gopinathan will step down from the role on September 15 and Krithivasan will take over in the next financial year, TCS said.

"The Board has nominated K Krithivasan as the CEO-Designate with effect from 16th March 2023. Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director & CEO in the next financial year," the IT giant said in a statement.

Who is K Krithivasan?

Krithivasan is presently President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Business Group at TCS. He has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years, having joined the group in 1989. During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management, and sales.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland, and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

N Chandrasekaran on Gopinathan's exit

Speaking on Gopinathan's exit, Tata Sons boss and TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran said: "I have had the pleasure of working with Rajesh for the past 25 years. During this period, Rajesh has always distinguished himself with exemplary performance in various roles, including his former role as the Chief Financial Officer."

Over the last 6 years, Chandrasekaran said, Rajesh has provided strong leadership as the MD and CEO and has laid the foundation for the next phase of TCS’ growth with significant investments in cloud, agile and automation to help clients accelerate their transformation. "I am deeply appreciative of Rajesh’s enormous contribution to TCS. I wish him the very best for the future,” he added.