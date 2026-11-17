Lakshmi maintains that the 2020 TVS family arrangement did not amount to a partition within her immediate family, while those aligned with Venu and Sudarshan maintain that a March 21, 2024 MoU formalised the division of assets, with Lakshmi receiving Sundaram-Clayton and Sudarshan TVS Motor. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has backed Lakshmi's position, saying she has a legitimate share of the family assets.

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Who is Dr Lakshmi Venu?

Lakshmi Venu is a fourth-generation industrialist and one of the prominent business leaders of the TVS family. She is the Vice Chairman of TAFE, or Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, one of India’s largest manufacturers of tractors and agricultural equipment.

Must Read: Family assets don’t belong to one individual: Venu Srinivasan’s family says no settlement has been reached

At TAFE, she has been involved in shaping the company's business strategy, product design, corporate affairs, sales and marketing.

She also serves as the Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL), a key division of TAFE. In addition, she is a director on the boards of several other prominent companies.

Lakshmi Venu's education

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Lakshmi Venu has an undergraduate degree in Economics from Yale University.

She later earned a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, UK.

Her academic background combines economics and engineering management, followed by a career in the family’s industrial businesses. Lakshmi Venu has played a role across several areas of TAFE's operations, including business strategy, product design, corporate affairs, sales and marketing.

Don't Miss: ‘Patriarchy has no place in law’: Lakshmi Venu seeks formal partition of TVS’ Venu Srinivasan’s family assets

Recognition and awards

Lakshmi Venu has also received recognition for her work in the industrial sector.

In January 2025, she was honoured with the Devi Award by The New Indian Express for her outstanding achievements in industry.

She was named among Business Today’s “Most Powerful Women in Business 2023”.

She has also been a panelist at The Economic Times CEO Roundtable Conference in both 2023 and 2024.

Why is Lakshmi Venu in the spotlight now?

The latest development puts Lakshmi at the centre of a larger dispute over succession, ownership and the division of family assets within the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family.

Lakshmi has said that “patriarchy has no place in law” and that the rights of daughters cannot be overridden. Her position is backed by Mallika Srinivasan, who said, “As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s.”

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The dispute has also drawn attention to the sharply different valuations of the businesses involved. TVS Motor had a market capitalisation of ₹1.83 lakh crore at Thursday's close, compared with ₹2,400 crore for Sundaram-Clayton.

Sudarshan was disclosed as a beneficial owner in TVS Holdings, which owns 50.26% of TVS Motor, in April 2025. Lakshmi's side has sought clarification on the transfer, arguing that management responsibilities cannot automatically translate into ownership.