The decision followed a global search overseen by a committee of Air India's Board, which evaluated both internal and external candidates.

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According to the airline, the Board was looking for a leader with experience in large-scale airline turnarounds, operational excellence, safety, customer service and profitable expansion.

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WHO IS TEWOLDE GEBREMARIAM?

Tewolde Gebremariam is widely regarded as one of the aviation industry's most successful chief executives. He spent more than a decade as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, where he led one of the biggest transformations in global aviation.

During his tenure, Ethiopian Airlines grew from a regional carrier into Africa's largest, most profitable, and one of its most awarded airline groups.

According to Air India, the airline's revenue increased more than fourfold under his leadership, while its fleet nearly tripled.

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He also led the expansion of global route networks, developed major hub operations and built world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and aviation training infrastructure.

Gebremariam is an economics graduate from Addis Ababa University. He later earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The Open University. He also received an honorary doctorate from Addis Ababa University in 2019.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gebremariam worked at Ethiopian Airlines for over 36 years. He served as Group CEO from 2011 to 2022.

Must Read: Air India has made significant progress in the transformation journey: N Chandrasekaran

WHY AIR INDIA CHOSE HIM

Air India said Gebremariam brings the experience needed for its next phase of expansion.

The airline highlighted his expertise in expanding long-haul international networks, improving operational reliability, maintaining high safety standards and delivering sustained profitability.

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It also pointed to his experience in workforce development, talent training and building a customer-first culture.

WHAT CHAIRMAN CHANDRASEKARAN SAID

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline has completed its initial phase of stabilisation, integration and fleet commitments under Campbell Wilson.

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Tewolde to Air India. Having completed the initial phase of stabilization, integration, and fleet commitments under Campbell's guidance, Air India is now entering a critical execution and expansion era," he said.

"Tewolde's track record in building one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to lead Air India. His operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development will be instrumental as we establish Air India as a premier global carrier and a source of national pride."

'A PROFOUND HONOUR'

Gebremariam called his appointment a privilege.

"It is a profound honour to be entrusted with leading Air India at such a historic moment in its journey," he said. "Air India carries an incredible legacy, and the opportunity to build a world-class global airline that reflects India's extraordinary economic potential is uniquely exciting."

He said he looked forward to working with the Board, employees and industry stakeholders to deliver "exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality, and sustained long-term growth."

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WHAT COMES NEXT

Air India said the new CEO will focus on strengthening India's position as a global aviation hub while improving international connectivity, operational reliability and safety.

The airline said employees across flight operations, engineering, ground services and corporate functions will continue to receive greater emphasis on training, career development and a performance-driven work culture.

Passengers can also expect a stronger focus on on-time performance, modern aircraft cabins, better hospitality and seamless global connectivity, it added.

The Board also thanked outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson for leading Air India's turnaround so far, including the airline's merger and integration process, fleet modernisation and governance reforms.

